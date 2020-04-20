Coronavirus Relief Funds Land In Wrong Hands Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 00:57s - Published now Coronavirus Relief Funds Land In Wrong Hands The emergency relief fund that was touted as a small business loan program has given millions of dollars to chain restaurants and big businesses. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Srinivasan G/சீனு RT @RURALINDIA: Where @VakashaS throws light on legal foundations regarding CSR donation controversy. The question is - a govt that brought… 3 days ago Adv. Manoj Where @VakashaS throws light on legal foundations regarding CSR donation controversy. The question is - a govt that… https://t.co/swxICgsXNc 4 days ago Terri Land RT @KrampLiz: More propaganda and coming to a city close to you. The Lame Stream Media is stepping up their game by releasing misinformatio… 5 days ago