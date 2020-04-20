Global  

All you need to know from the April 20 UK coronavirus briefing

More than 140,000 firms have applied to the Government’s job retention scheme since 8am on Monday, with grants to help cover the wages of more 1 million people, Chancellor Rishi Sunak said.

