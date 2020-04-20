New York Hospital System To Give Workers Coronavirus Bonus

Andrew Theodorakis/Getty Images Northwell Health, the largest health system in New York, is giving its frontline workers a $2,500 bonus and a week of paid time off for their work responding to the coronavirus pandemic.

The bonuses are available for healthcare workers like nurses and doctors as well as housekeepers and other "unsung heroes," the health system said in a news release Monday.

In total, 45,000 workers are eligible for the bonus and time off.

