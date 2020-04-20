Global  

Telfar's new collaboration with White Castle is a minimalist fashion lover's dream

Telfar Clemens is certainly not a new name on the fashion block.but if you don’t know who this designer is, you should definitely catch up before it’s too late —.mostly because his brand, Telfar, has a new collaboration with White Castle on the way.After a successful first collaboration a few years ago, .Telfar and the widely-known hamburger chain are teaming up for their second run.a small capsule collection featuring a graphic T-shirt and hat.According to Highsnobiety, each piece has the restaurant’s vintage-style font...manipulated to feature Telfar’s “C” logo against a plain black backdrop.Although Telfar is often described as an under-the-radar brand.the reality is the genderless fashion house has been around for over 15 years but is only now receiving its rightfully-deserved accolades.It took the brand nine years before receiving its first Vogue review.not to mention the seven years it took to secure an order from Opening Ceremony, its first major stockist

