Coronavirus in Mississippi: 238 new cases, 10 new deaths reported Monday

Coronavirus in Mississippi: 238 new cases, 10 new deaths reported Monday
April 20, 2020
Coronavirus in Mississippi: 238 new cases, 10 new deaths reported Monday

5-thousand mississippians have coronavirus since the state started reporting five weeks ago the governor said the conversation changed from the number of ventilators to testing.

He wants to ramp up testing across the state locally,monroe county with 75 and marion county in alabama with 62 the two other two counties locally that are hotspots for the coronavirus are lafayette county with 67 and lee county with 63 as for alabama, pickens counties locally has 38 cases and missisisppi is reporting 10 news deaths -- bringing that total to 169... the latest numbers show the state reported 238 new cases... that brings the total to more than 45-hundred confirmed cases of the coronavirus in mississippi... if you are showing



