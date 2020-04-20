Global  

Goa CM Pramod Sawant on the state becoming a Covid-free zone

Goa CM Pramod Sawant on the state becoming a Covid-free zone

Goa CM Pramod Sawant on the state becoming a Covid-free zone

Chief Minister of Goa, Pramod Sawant, spoke to Hindustan Times' National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury, on the state become a Covid-free zone.

A day earlier, the state government had announced that all the Covid-19 patients in the state had recovered, and thus the number of active cases had hit zero.

However, a few challenges, such as Goa's proximity to Covid hotspots, and the plight of 8,000 stranded seafarers, remain to be tackled by the state government.

How does the Sawant administration plan on addressing these?

Watch the full video to find out.

