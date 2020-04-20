The Lovebirds movie trailer - Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani - Netflix - Plot synopsis: A couple (Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani) experiences a defining moment in their relationship when they are unintentionally embroiled in a murder mystery.

As their journey to clear their names takes them from one extreme -- and hilarious -- circumstance to the next, they must figure out how they, and their relationship, can survive the night.

Directed by Michael Showalter starring Issa Rae, Kumail Nanjiani, Paul Sparks, Anna Camp, Kyle Bornheimer, Moses Storm release date May 22, 2020 (on Netflix)