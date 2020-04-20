Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > The Lovebirds movie

The Lovebirds movie

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:39s - Published
The Lovebirds movie

The Lovebirds movie

The Lovebirds movie trailer - Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani - Netflix - Plot synopsis: A couple (Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani) experiences a defining moment in their relationship when they are unintentionally embroiled in a murder mystery.

As their journey to clear their names takes them from one extreme -- and hilarious -- circumstance to the next, they must figure out how they, and their relationship, can survive the night.

Directed by Michael Showalter starring Issa Rae, Kumail Nanjiani, Paul Sparks, Anna Camp, Kyle Bornheimer, Moses Storm release date May 22, 2020 (on Netflix)

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DraculaNetflix

𝖆𝖘𝖞𝖒𝖕𝖙𝖔𝖒𝖆𝖙𝖎𝖈 𝕯𝖗𝖆𝖈𝖚𝖑𝖆 ❂ RT @etnow: The Kumail Nanjiani/Issa Rae romantic murder mystery has a release date on Netflix! #TheLovebirds https://t.co/08RiZNu2BX 1 hour ago

FilmBookWilliam

William Karrington Netflix Acquires film THE STARLING, Sets Release For Issa Rae comedy movie THE LOVEBIRDS https://t.co/pjIKaipIK7 1 hour ago

princessxciarax

ciara stan page #rememberme i’ve never been more excited for a movie than i am for The Lovebirds. i’m so happy it’s being put on @netflix i love @IssaRae so much 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.