Valorant, PS5 will have less units at launch, Crysis Remastered - Weekly Gaming Roundup: 17 Apr 2020 Video Credit: YTV SG - Duration: 03:02s - Published 5 hours ago Valorant, PS5 will have less units at launch, Crysis Remastered - Weekly Gaming Roundup: 17 Apr 2020 This week, we cover the remaster of the PC-taxing Crysis, PlayStation 5 potentially having less units to sell at launch, and also the high number of interest in Riot Game's new shooter, Valorant. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this prevail haiku @DaLegendaryGuy @FortniteGame Get a gaming PC because you will have more fps, less input delay, and a wider selecti… https://t.co/67SiSzUCPd 56 minutes ago 🇮🇱EpsteinGang🇮🇱 Valorant will prob have less cheaters so maybe it will be the better option 3 days ago ʬäñk @Slasher CSGO has the best anti cheat for any FPS on the market. Only just started playing this year and was amazed… https://t.co/Pefc1oUWuT 4 days ago Andy Adams | TK The gunplay in Valorant doesn't feel nearly as clean as CSGO - but maybe that's just because I have 2500 hours in o… https://t.co/NweVenhofg 5 days ago mini @kaizi99 @gu3st @TheBdude1 @matttwood I doubt Valorant will have less cheaters than other games because of Valgrind… https://t.co/waGNa3ZvUi 6 days ago Nick Kershner @MarkyWap If valorant doesn’t have a great ranking system the game will be dead to me... it’s fun the first few gam… https://t.co/fvBTKFo3C1 1 week ago