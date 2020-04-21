Lotus Evija Configurator Animation

Lotus has revealed how customers of the all-electric hypercar Evija are choosing their vehicle’s bespoke specification.

The exclusive nature of the 2,000 horsepower 2-seater means every customer journey is unique.

Requests for personalisation on every aspect of the Evija – from striking exterior paint colour combinations to highly detailed interior trim – are all part of the enhanced ordering process.

Production of the Lotus Evija will start later in 2020, and the first year’s allocation is already designated to customers around the world.