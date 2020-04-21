Global  

Indian police arrest 54 as hundreds attack health workers testing for coronavirus

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 02:38s - Published
Police in the southern Indian state of Karnataka arrested at least 54 people in connection with the vandalism of government properties and obstruction to health workers and cops from performing their duties.

The said incident took place on April 19 at a neighbourhood in Padarayanapura area of Bengaluru city, the state capital.

According to reports, over 100 people attacked cops and health workers and destroyed medical kits meant to carry out COVID-19 tests in the area.

Visuals showed the mob charging at the officials and destroying a small marquee.

The officials had gone there to escort 58 people who they suspected were carrying the deadly novel coronavirus.

Refusing to cooperate with the officials, the suspects started ganging up.

Soon, several others joined them and attacked the duty-bound workers.

Residents demanded the presence of the local political leader and even removed the police barricades.

According to a senior police official, the duty-bound cops were also pelted with stones.

Fortunately, police were able to evacuate the health workers after switching off the electricity in the area.

Padarayanapura is one of the worst COVID-19 affected areas in Bengaluru.

The incident also took place at a time when millions have been forced to stay indoors after the government imposed a countrywide lockdown to contain the spread of the disease.

