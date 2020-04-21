Global  

Travis Scott is going on tour in 'Fortnite'

Video Credit: Sohomen - Duration: 01:00s - Published
The rapper will debut a new song during his virtual music tour, which is planned from April 23-25.

According to Epic Games' website, there will be five shows in total.

