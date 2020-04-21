Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Geri Horner takes fashion inspiration from Queen Elizabeth

Geri Horner takes fashion inspiration from Queen Elizabeth

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:37s - Published
Geri Horner takes fashion inspiration from Queen Elizabeth

Geri Horner takes fashion inspiration from Queen Elizabeth

Geri Horner has revealed that she takes fashion inspiration from Queen Elizabeth and admitted that the 94-year-old royal's bright outfits always improve her mood.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Geri Horner takes fashion inspiration from The Queen! #GeriHorner #GeriHalliwell #TheQueen #SpiceGirls… https://t.co/YP1uNidwmg 13 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.