Hilarious moment dad gets stuck in hedge after £10 bet

This hilarious video shows the moment a family bet went too far - with their 61-year-old dad getting stuck in the garden hedge for 20 minutes. Dad-of-four Alan Jeal can't climb a stepladder to cut his garden hedge. But after a couple of pints the chicken farmhand forgot his fears and dove headfirst into the greenery - to win £10 off his wife Karen, 59. Since his youngest Scott, 29, posted the video to Facebook on June 29 2018, it's gained more than 2,800 likes and 7,600 shares. The dad from Wrexham said: "I am terrified of going up ladders - I can't even go up two or three steps on a step ladder. "The lads have to cut the top of the hedge. "But as soon as I go up I start shaking, but I'd had a bit of dutch courage - I'd already had a couple of pints. "I was like, 'look at this, I can go up to the top' and it didn't bother me. "We'd been to town in the afternoon and it was such a nice day - it was a saturday afternoon - and we thought it was too nice to be sitting in the pub. "We decided to come home and do a bit of a barbecue. "I wanted one of my lads to go to the bookies to take a bet for me but they wouldn't. "So my Mrs said 'climb the ladder and jump the hedge and I'll put a £10 bet on for you. "I didn't even know he was filming. "I didn't know that would happen - I just went to the top and I was gone. "I must have been in the hedge for 20 minutes - I was wedged, I couldn't move. "These things happen - you don't plan to do things like that because you could hurt yourself. "I was lucky really I didn't hurt myself, I just got nettled a bit, that's all."

