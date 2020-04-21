Nasdaq 100 Movers: EXPE, TTWO

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 1.8%.

Year to date, Take-Two Interactive Software, registers a 4.2% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Expedia Group, trading down 4.2%.

Expedia Group is lower by about 46.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are CoStar Group, trading down 4.1%, and United Airlines Holdings, trading up 0.7% on the day.