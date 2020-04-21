Church continues to hold in person services

Says the doors of his church will remain open during this pandemic.... this morning was no different -- as members of new bethel missionary baptist church gathered for an in person worship service.... pastor jack shelton says he never stopped holding these in person church service... he says no one is his congregation has come down with the coronavirus yet.... the mississippi state department of health reports african americans are diagnosed with the coronavirus at a higher rate than anyone else.... shelton says even though the majority of his congregation is black -- he thinks he should still remain open for those in need of fellowship.... he says he is not against other churches live streaming services -- but that is not the way his congregation chooses to worship... our services in the same manor."

" i don't think no pastor should come against me for what i'm doing.

I won't go against no other pastor for what they're doing.

Our level of faith is different.

We believe that we should assemble and that's they way we are currently handling our services."

Pastor shelton says he will continue to hold regular in- person church services.... lee county sheriff jim johnson says deputies will not be taking any action against churches that are