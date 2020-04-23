Multiple local Churches not ready to reopen Friday after Gov. Kemp decision

On monday, but the state's shelter-in-place order remains in effect through next thursday, april 30th.

Many churches will continue to practice social-distancing even after governor brian kemp's decision... to reopen georgia's economy.

Real life church in macon and center point church in warner robins, want to reopen their doors, but will continue to practice social-distancing.

Turner: as far as for services, we haven't held any services inside our building since everything started.

Comer: we feel that it's in the community's best interest for us to wait a while longer before we reopen our in-person church services.

Real life church pastor, bo turner, says service will be in the parking lot.

Turner: we have a large parking lot, we do multiple services, so we can actually put car spaces between cars, so they aren't even parked next to each other, so they are at least a car space apart at least.

Pastor jason comer at centerpoint church in warner robins, says their service will be held online.

Comer: he certainly began to do extra cleaning and began to educate anyone involved in our church has been so we could of the cdc guidelines and things like washing your hands and just taking appropriate precautions both pastors will continue to take precautions, to provide a safe and healthy service for members.

Turner: that's what we are going to continue to do, for the next little bit, especially as we listen to the governor and as we listened to the president.

it looks like it's going to be a few weeks before we're able to even to consider meeting in large gatherings again.

