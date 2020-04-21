Global  

Shannon Sharpe: There is a huge double standard in the way LeBron is treated by media

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 01:42s - Published
Kendrick Perkins recently tweeted about the double standard in which the media criticizes LeBron James against Michael Jordan.

Hear why Shannon Sharpe agrees with Perkins statements and believes that LeBron will never get the same respect as Michael Jordan.

