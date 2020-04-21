Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Kylie Jenner Mocked Over No Makeup Look & Breaking Social Distancing Rules

Kylie Jenner Mocked Over No Makeup Look & Breaking Social Distancing Rules

Video Credit: Hollywood Life - Duration: 03:04s - Published
Kylie Jenner Mocked Over No Makeup Look & Breaking Social Distancing Rules

Kylie Jenner Mocked Over No Makeup Look & Breaking Social Distancing Rules

Kylie Jenner slammed for ignoring social distancing rules according to fans at least.

Kourtney Kardashian reveals Rob Kardashian's birthday gift.

Plus, Travis Scott's Fortnite show is officially happening.

#KourtneyKardashian #KylieJenner #KimKardashian

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sociihub_cine

Sociihub Cinema Kylie Jenner Mocked Over No Makeup Look & Breaking Social Distancing Rules https://t.co/ZjsZPdtjGZ https://t.co/XWy42JSUUy 6 minutes ago

devoradotv

DevoradoTV Kylie Jenner Mocked Over No Makeup Look & Breaking Social Distancing Rules https://t.co/JtGczqIIG7 https://t.co/2Hugyj5zeX 50 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.