Coronavirus Update: First Responders Applaud Medical Staff At Hospital In NJ Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:29s - Published 2 days ago Coronavirus Update: First Responders Applaud Medical Staff At Hospital In NJ There was a big round of applause for those who make it possible to think about life getting back to normal in New Jersey on Monday night. 0

