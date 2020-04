COVID-19 cancelled your elective surgery, what you can expect when it resumes

TONIGHT AS STATE LEADERS READYTO BEGIN ITS REOPENING PHASE...ONE OF THE FIRST AREAS THEY’REPOINTING TO, IS THE OPERATINGTABLE.

AS 4 INYOUR CORNER’S KATIE LAGRONEEXPLAINS...RE-STARTING THESENON-EMERGENCY PROCEDURES WILLCOME WITH A WHOLE NEW SET OFRULES FOR BOTH YOU AS A PATIENTAND YOUR DOCTOR.114-124200-206DURING A RECENT PRESS CONFERENCEAT TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL... ASEEMINGLY RELIEVED GOVERNORANNOUNCED HOW HE PLANS TORE-OPEN THE SUNSHINE STATE."we’re going to take babysteps..." AND POINTED TOHEALTHCARE AS THE FIRST AREA TOBRING BUSINESS BACK...A SURGEONAT THE HOSPITAL EAGER TO ADD "weready to open for business"ELECTIVE SURGERIE━ARE AT THETOP OF THE LIST.

THESENON-EMERGENCY PROCEDURES WEREHALTED LAST MONTH AS CONCERNSINCREASED ABOUT THE SPREAD OFCOVID-19 CAUSING SHORTAGES OFMEDICAL SUPPLIES AND PATIENTBEDS... NOW THERE’S ABACKLOG...ALL MEDICAL EYES ONBRINGING THEM BAC━ ELECTIVESURGERIES ARE PRICEY ANDPROFITABLE.

1:10- it’s veryexciting and good news DR. DAVIDSHAPIRO IS A FLORIDAANESTHESIOLOGIST AND SERVES ONTHE BOARD OF THE FLORDIA SOCIETYOF AMBULATORY SURGERY CENTERS.HE SUPPORTS RESUMING ELECTIVESURGERIES AS LONG AS ITSSLOW..STEADY AND WITH INCREASEDPRECAUTIONS.

12:23- i thinkthings will look a lot differentto patients.

AT HIS OWNFACILITIES THAT MEANS...FULLYMASKED STAFF...EMPTY WAITINGROOMS FOR FAMILIES.

AND PATIENTSEVERYWHERE CAN EXPECT TO ANSWERMORE PERSONALQUESTIONS...UNDERGO MORETESTING...AND POSSIBLY, LONGERWAITS.

23;45- We might startdoing fewer cases, to allow formaintenance of supplies andallow social distancing//(CUT HERE AND PICK UP AT):11- we may want to go to everyother bed just like airlines areliving middle seat empty.

BUTWHILE THE HEALTHCARE INDUSTRY ISGEARING UP TO WELCOME INPATIENTS...ARE PATIENTS READY TOCOME BACK?

6:40- just bceverything’s been lifted doesn’tnecessarily mean it’s safe ADAMCOHEN’S GRANDFATHER WASSCHEDULED FOR AN ELECTIVE HEARTVALVE REPLACEMENT IN PALM BEACHCOUNTY THIS SUMMER- THEN THECORONAVIRUS HIT... NOW HEQUESTIONS IF HIS GRANDFATHER’SELECTIVE SURGERY IS MOREURGENT...AND WHEN THE STATERESUMES THESE PROCEDURES...WILLMEDICAL CENTERS BE SAFE ENOUGHFOR HIM?

5:23- how safe do ifeel having my 95year oldgrandfather going into,basically, ground zero forcoronavirus these days.

6:55-he’s my grandfather.

I don’twant him going into a situationthat’s even possibly unsafe foran elective procedure.

WITHMEDICAL SUPPLIES AND MEDICATIONSSTILL IN HIGH DEMAND AND SHORTSUPPLY...IT’S A CONCERN DOCTORSACKNOWLEDGE....BUT ARE PREPARINGFOR ...IN WAYS THEY ONLY KNOWHOW.

17:33- it’s going to betough and it’s going to requirea lot of understanding andeffort on everyone’s part LOOKLIVE TAG(already shot)Florida hospitals and surgerycenters are expected to startoffering elective surgerieswithin days after the governor