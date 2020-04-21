Global  

U.S. Senate passes nearly $500 bln coronavirus bill aiding small businesses

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:03s - Published
U.S. Senate passes nearly $500 bln coronavirus bill aiding small businesses

U.S. Senate passes nearly $500 bln coronavirus bill aiding small businesses

The U.S. Senate on Tuesday unanimously passed legislation providing nearly $500 billion in additional federal aid to help small businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. Senate passes nearly $500 bln coronavirus bill aiding small businesses

The bill, approved by the Senate on a voice vote in a near-empty chamber, was hurried along shortly after congressional leaders and the White House brokered an agreement.

The House is expected to vote on Thursday on what would be the fourth coronavirus-response law.

Taken together, the four measures amount to about $3 trillion in aid since last month to confront a crisis that has killed more than 43,000 Americans.




