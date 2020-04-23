SMALL BUSINESSES TYLER

Results.

Congress is close to passing another round of federal aid for small businesses.

44news reporter tyler druin explains?

One local owner just hopes the process is fair.... like so many small businesses across the tr?state?

The doors at district seven boutique?

Locke?

30 year old brittany cagle has worked since 2014 to build a reputation counting on her customers to make ends meet?

((nats)) cagle is one of many to apply for small business stimulus relief packages?

So far shes applied for two loans "i have gotten the 3000 which is great because that can cover my rent, there is another i am waiting to hear back on" closed nearly two months?

Other bills are piling high!!

Cagle is stuck sifting through winter and spring inventory?

The trendy clothing shop is taking a major hit on fashion?

"for us we have already been through a whole season closed, so a lot of the inventory we have now isn't going to be as good going into summer" normally this boutique is full of women shopping for their new spring and summer trends, thats not the case right now?

Small business owner brittany cagle says her sales were up 40% prior to covide19?

Right now she doesn't know when she is going to re ope?

(((nats))) " the small business loan would be very impactful fro us because it would bridge the gap between not being open" the new stimulus bill expected to be approved by congress thursday will approve $310b in additional coronavirus relief funding for small businesses.

In evansville?

Tyler druin 44new?