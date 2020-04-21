US Senator Doug Jones Q&A

The night off.

As we've mentioned -- a lot of news coming out of washington this evening as the senate approves a nearly 500- billion dollar coronavirus aid bill.

We want to welcome u-s senator doug jones onto the show this afternoon.

Thank you for joining us.

Can you walk us through what led to a deal on this relief package?

Are you confident this round of funding will last?

Do you think this package will make it through the house quickly?

What makes this round of funding different than the last one?

What are you thoughts about the president pausing immigration in the u-s for the next 60 day.