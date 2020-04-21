Oil crash pummels stocks on Wall Street

Global  

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:00s
Wall Street tumbled for a second straight day on Tuesday as a collapse in U.S. oil prices and glum forecasts by companies worsened fears of a deep economic downturn.

Yahaira Jacquez reports.

0
Stocks on Wall Street dropped on Tuesday, battered by plunging oil prices.

The Dow Jones ended the day down more than 600 points, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both fell more than 3%.

The pain on Wall Street comes as turmoil continued to grip the oil market.

With the price for a barrel of West Texas crude due to be delivered in June falling 43%, to about $11.50.

That comes a day after the price of a barrel for May made a historic plunge, turning negative for the first time.

Though it did rebound and expired at about $10 a barrel.

Lockdowns, which have forced factories to close and people to stop traveling, have obliterated demand for oil - leaving the world with more oil than it needs and nowhere to store it.

Jeff Tomasulo is CEO of Vespula Capital: (SOUNDBITE) (ENGLISH JEFF TOMASULO, CEO OF VESPULA CAPITAL: "The fact that people are saying, you can take this oil and I'll pay you to take it, is really a sign of how much demand has started to contract tremendously and the question as a trader and investor is when are we going to start getting back to 'normal' when people are driving cars, getting on airplanes." Meanwhile - Coca-Cola shares fell after it said it's bracing for a severe hit as lockdowns force consumers to stay away from movie theaters and other places that sell its products.

But with more people staying home - Netflix saw a big subscription spike.

The streaming giant said it added more than 15 million paid subscribers during the first quarter - well above analysts' estimates of about 8 million.




