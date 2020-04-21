Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'Hunger Games' Prequel in the Works, 'Venom' Sequel Gets Official Title & More | THR News

'Hunger Games' Prequel in the Works, 'Venom' Sequel Gets Official Title & More | THR News

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 02:18s - Published
'Hunger Games' Prequel in the Works, 'Venom' Sequel Gets Official Title & More | THR News

'Hunger Games' Prequel in the Works, 'Venom' Sequel Gets Official Title & More | THR News

A 'Hunger Games' prequel movie is in the works, the title of the 'Venom' sequel is revealed, the Michael Jordan doc draws big ratings for ESPN and HBO Max has a launch date.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RalRachel

Rachel Hayward RT @DailyMailCeleb: Hunger Games movie prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is officially in the works https://t.co/il8Jz8hpHZ 50 seconds ago

eyiola7

Mubarak Oladimeji RT @Shockng: New: Hunger Games the Prequel is now officially in the works with Story Focus on President Snow's Life Francis Lawrence will… 2 minutes ago

tyewy27

Tyerannical RT @balleralert: A Prequel To The ‘Hunger Games’ Movie Series Is Currently In The Works At Lionsgate Entertainment https://t.co/iN9fIgStvv… 2 minutes ago

Chidex_A15

Chidera Amarachukwu RT @Borys_Kit: Breaking: New #HungerGames movie in the works, with director Francis Lawrence & writer Michael Arndt reuniting to adapt upco… 4 minutes ago

10100WBK

ِ RT @THR: A #HungerGames prequel movie is in the works https://t.co/lACli1eqdZ 4 minutes ago

ladydarkone

cami RT @DiscussingFilm: ‘The Hunger Games: Catching Fire’ director Francis Lawrence will direct the upcoming ‘Hunger Games’ prequel film ‘THE B… 6 minutes ago

_booknerd_life

Shelby 🏹🍞🔥📚 RT @Lionsgate: Oh, so you thought we were done? The Hunger Games universe is expanding. Get ready for The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, c… 8 minutes ago

gyoolcat

𝘱𝘪𝘵𝘢𝘤𝘩𝘶 RT @getFANDOM: ‘The Hunger Games’ prequel film, based on ‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,’ is now in the works Lionsgate has re-teamed… 11 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.