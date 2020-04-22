Trump Suspends Almost All US Immigration for 60 Days During the daily White House press conference, President Donald Trump revealed the details of the upcoming executive order.

Donald Trump, via 'The Washington Post' During Tuesday's press conference, he said the order was "being written now," and that "We’ll most likely sign it tomorrow.” Trump said the order will be reassessed after 60 days “based on economic conditions” of the U.S. Donald Trump, via 'The Washington Post' Officials of the Department of Homeland Security and other federal agencies were unable to answer further questions about the order.

Immigration lawyers described Trump's proposal as "economic suicide" for the U.S. Harvard Business School professor William Kerr states that immigrants represent more than 25 percent of U.S. entrepreneurs.

