Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trump Suspends Almost All US Immigration for 60 Days

Trump Suspends Almost All US Immigration for 60 Days

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:35s - Published
Trump Suspends Almost All US Immigration for 60 Days

Trump Suspends Almost All US Immigration for 60 Days

Trump Suspends Almost All US Immigration for 60 Days During the daily White House press conference, President Donald Trump revealed the details of the upcoming executive order.

Donald Trump, via 'The Washington Post' During Tuesday's press conference, he said the order was "being written now," and that "We’ll most likely sign it tomorrow.” Trump said the order will be reassessed after 60 days “based on economic conditions” of the U.S. Donald Trump, via 'The Washington Post' Officials of the Department of Homeland Security and other federal agencies were unable to answer further questions about the order.

Immigration lawyers described Trump's proposal as "economic suicide" for the U.S. Harvard Business School professor William Kerr states that immigrants represent more than 25 percent of U.S. entrepreneurs.

William Kerr, via 'The Washington Post' William Kerr, via 'The Washington Post' William Kerr, via 'The Washington Post'

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.