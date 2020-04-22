Trump Suspends Almost
All US Immigration for 60 Days During the daily White House
press conference, President Donald Trump
revealed the details of the upcoming executive order.
Donald Trump, via 'The Washington Post' During Tuesday's press conference,
he said the order was "being written now,"
and that "We’ll most likely sign it tomorrow.” Trump said the order will be
reassessed after 60 days
“based on economic conditions”
of the U.S. Donald Trump, via 'The Washington Post' Officials of the Department of Homeland Security
and other federal agencies were unable
to answer further questions about the order.
Immigration lawyers
described Trump's proposal as
"economic suicide" for the U.S. Harvard Business School professor
William Kerr states that immigrants
represent more than 25 percent of U.S. entrepreneurs.
William Kerr, via 'The Washington Post'