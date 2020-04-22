'Our house is on fire': Greta Thunberg's Earth Day call to action Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:58s - Published now 'Our house is on fire': Greta Thunberg's Earth Day call to action Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg's Fridays for Future has partnered with LA-based creative agency FF to launch a new campaign on Tuesday evening (April 21) as part of World Earth Day, which falls on Wednesday (April 22). 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 'Our house is on fire': Greta Thunberg's Earth Day call to action Across the world pollution levels have dropped significantly, from clear blue skies in New Delhi, India, to clearer water in the Venice canals in Italy, however climate activists say this is not enough. The campaign has been inspired by Thunberg's statement to the World Economic Forum last year. "I want you to act as if our house is on fire. Because it is." The video shows a family carrying out their morning routine as if everything is okay despite fires burning around their house. Organizer at Fridays For Future US, Joe Hobbs, said in a statement; "We believe it's time people realize that climate change isn't going to happen, but that it's already happening." He added, "We hope that by watching this video people will realize they need to take action now, instead of putting it off until later."





You Might Like

Tweets about this Gordon Shippey 2019: "Our house is on fire" Greta Thunberg 2020: Global heating (Permafrost is melting quicker than predicte… https://t.co/hPSsLSZfA5 13 hours ago justealexis_2004 RT @BBCWorld: "When your house is on fire, you don't wait a few more years to start putting it out. And yet this is what the Commission is… 18 hours ago Fer García RT @arqpallares: Malena Ernman on daughter Greta Thunberg: ‘She was slowly disappearing into some kind of darkness’ https://t.co/XOqFFTWpsx 1 day ago Kelly Turberfield RT @GeraldKutney: Greta Thunberg: "Our house is still on fire. Your inaction is fuelling the flames by the hour. We are telling you to act… 1 day ago Garaje Gooch "I WANT YOU TO ACT AS IF THE HOUSE IS ON FIRE, BECAUSE IT IS." Greta Thunberg SPEAKING at the World Economic Forum,… https://t.co/eTnHcaEndY 1 day ago DadandDave🇦🇺💯✊ RT @GeraldKutney: Greta Thunberg: "I want you to feel the fear I feel every day. And then I want you to act. I want you to act as you woul… 2 days ago Gabriela Pallares Malena Ernman on daughter Greta Thunberg: ‘She was slowly disappearing into some kind of darkness’ https://t.co/XOqFFTWpsx 2 days ago Pamela Collett Please read and remember our fight for the planet. Thank you Greta and all climate activists. https://t.co/8BdQ14qpYK 2 days ago