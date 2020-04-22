'Our house is on fire': Greta Thunberg's Earth Day call to action

Across the world pollution levels have dropped significantly, from clear blue skies in New Delhi, India, to clearer water in the Venice canals in Italy, however climate activists say this is not enough.
The campaign has been inspired by Thunberg's statement to the World Economic Forum last year.
"I want you to act as if our house is on fire.
Because it is." The video shows a family carrying out their morning routine as if everything is okay despite fires burning around their house.
Organizer at Fridays For Future US, Joe Hobbs, said in a statement; "We believe it's time people realize that climate change isn't going to happen, but that it's already happening." He added, "We hope that by watching this video people will realize they need to take action now, instead of putting it off until later."