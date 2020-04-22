Doctors, nurses return home from New York

AND JACKSON COUNTY.TONIGHT A GROUP OFLOCAL HEALTH CAREWORKERS RETURNEDFROM NEW YORK - WHERETHEY SPENT THE LASTTWO WEEKS CARING FORCOVID-19 PATIENTS.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER ANDRESGUTIERREZ SHARES THEIRMESSAGE AFTER WORKINGIN THE NATION'S LARGESTHOTSPOT.Andres Gutierrez/ReportiThe first wave of doctors andnurses from the COVID careforce are back home afterspending several days in theepicenter of this outbreakDr. Gary Morsch/Founder of"Heartto Heart International" & "DocsWhoCare"We landed in New York City,not knowing what to expectOVER THE LAST TWOWEEKS DR. GARY MORSCHLED A TEAM THAT TREATEDHUNDREDS OF CRITICALLYILL COVID-19 PATIENTS INQUEENS NEW YORK.Patty Ridings/nurse practitionerAnd they were going over theirPPE but they were saying aprayer so it like you know aswe put on our gown protectus, Lord, as we wash ohands flush our fears away.

Imean, it was literally like,okay, they are going into battleand here's their armor andtheir prayer.EACH DAY NURSEPRACTITIONER PATTYRIDINGS AND HERCOLLEAGUES FOUGHT ANINVISIBLE ENEMY.Patty Ridings/nurse practitionerI've seen these nurses anddoctors and they're giving theirlife they're there.

They haven'thad a day off in 30 days.

Andtheir health is at risk.

Butthey're they're at the bedside,they have a mission to careand they're not going to leaveyouSHE'LL NEVER FORGETTHE MOMENT SHE LOOKEDOUT A WINDOW ANDCAUGHT A GRIM SIGHT.Patty Ridings/nurse practitionerand you can see into the trucki froze for a minute and therewere carts of bodies andthese are bodies that lovedones Didn't get to be at thebedside.BOTH SAY THERE WAS ATREMENDOUS AMOUNT OFGRATITUDE FOR THECOVID CARE FORCE--ACOALITION OFVOLUNTEERS FROM HEARTTO HEART INTERNATIONAL,DOCS WHO CARE AND THEINTERNATIONAL MEDICALCORPS.THEIR MESSAGE NOWTHEY'RE BACK HOME:Patty Ridings/nurse practitionerWe just have to really keepthe caution up.

I really do.

Imean, it's it's life or death.Dr. Gary Morsch/Founder of"Heartto Heart International" & "DocsWhoCare"I just hope everybody gets themessage and takes this thingserious until, until again, wecan either test or we havevaccines.IN KANSAS CITY.

ANDRESGUTIERREZ.

41 ACTIONNEWS.THIS TEAM WILL SELFISOLATE AS A PRECAUTION.A SECOND TEAM FROMTHE COVID CARE FORCE ISCURRENTLY IN NEW YORKCITY HELPING OUT.