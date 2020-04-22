Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Doctors, nurses return home from New York

Doctors, nurses return home from New York

Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 02:00s - Published
Doctors, nurses return home from New York

Doctors, nurses return home from New York

The first wave of doctors and nurses from the "COVID Care Force" has returned to the Kansas City area after spending several days in the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Doctors, nurses return home from New York

AND JACKSON COUNTY.TONIGHT A GROUP OFLOCAL HEALTH CAREWORKERS RETURNEDFROM NEW YORK - WHERETHEY SPENT THE LASTTWO WEEKS CARING FORCOVID-19 PATIENTS.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER ANDRESGUTIERREZ SHARES THEIRMESSAGE AFTER WORKINGIN THE NATION'S LARGESTHOTSPOT.Andres Gutierrez/ReportiThe first wave of doctors andnurses from the COVID careforce are back home afterspending several days in theepicenter of this outbreakDr. Gary Morsch/Founder of"Heartto Heart International" & "DocsWhoCare"We landed in New York City,not knowing what to expectOVER THE LAST TWOWEEKS DR. GARY MORSCHLED A TEAM THAT TREATEDHUNDREDS OF CRITICALLYILL COVID-19 PATIENTS INQUEENS NEW YORK.Patty Ridings/nurse practitionerAnd they were going over theirPPE but they were saying aprayer so it like you know aswe put on our gown protectus, Lord, as we wash ohands flush our fears away.

Imean, it was literally like,okay, they are going into battleand here's their armor andtheir prayer.EACH DAY NURSEPRACTITIONER PATTYRIDINGS AND HERCOLLEAGUES FOUGHT ANINVISIBLE ENEMY.Patty Ridings/nurse practitionerI've seen these nurses anddoctors and they're giving theirlife they're there.

They haven'thad a day off in 30 days.

Andtheir health is at risk.

Butthey're they're at the bedside,they have a mission to careand they're not going to leaveyouSHE'LL NEVER FORGETTHE MOMENT SHE LOOKEDOUT A WINDOW ANDCAUGHT A GRIM SIGHT.Patty Ridings/nurse practitionerand you can see into the trucki froze for a minute and therewere carts of bodies andthese are bodies that lovedones Didn't get to be at thebedside.BOTH SAY THERE WAS ATREMENDOUS AMOUNT OFGRATITUDE FOR THECOVID CARE FORCE--ACOALITION OFVOLUNTEERS FROM HEARTTO HEART INTERNATIONAL,DOCS WHO CARE AND THEINTERNATIONAL MEDICALCORPS.THEIR MESSAGE NOWTHEY'RE BACK HOME:Patty Ridings/nurse practitionerWe just have to really keepthe caution up.

I really do.

Imean, it's it's life or death.Dr. Gary Morsch/Founder of"Heartto Heart International" & "DocsWhoCare"I just hope everybody gets themessage and takes this thingserious until, until again, wecan either test or we havevaccines.IN KANSAS CITY.

ANDRESGUTIERREZ.

41 ACTIONNEWS.THIS TEAM WILL SELFISOLATE AS A PRECAUTION.A SECOND TEAM FROMTHE COVID CARE FORCE ISCURRENTLY IN NEW YORKCITY HELPING OUT.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

NikkiLCochrane

Nikki Cochrane 🌈 #Stay🏡 RT @drmfirdosi: Twitter. Doctors & nurses working with COVID 19 positive cases on mental health ward, after observing as many precautions a… 9 hours ago

_yeonjimin

gly; MSD 📌 @TXTbighitPH @TXT_members @TXT_bighit reveal yourself?? ate row?? ate mizy?? the others?? thank you so much po :((… https://t.co/wkV0taIB6R 11 hours ago

voicingbengal

Voicing Bengal West Bengal government has asked frontline medical staff in state-run hospitals not to return home daily after work… https://t.co/nRM5E5dgq8 19 hours ago

teejaybaba

ALHAJI Chima TeaAddict🇳🇬🇫🇮 #cfc# 💯 👳🏿‍♂️ RT @ikimij: Do you think Nigerian doctors and nurses should return back home to help tackles this pandemic? 1 day ago

ikimij

Sir j Do you think Nigerian doctors and nurses should return back home to help tackles this pandemic? 1 day ago

Nettie2028

Lynette Meyer @billyeichner I'm glad the nurses are standing up for those of us who believe this***is real, I know we have rig… https://t.co/Nxo1RVz0k9 1 day ago

drmfirdosi

Mudasir Firdosi Twitter. Doctors & nurses working with COVID 19 positive cases on mental health ward, after observing as many preca… https://t.co/81batIaMkd 1 day ago

BinniKeren

ጊደኻ ኢዩ ህዝቢ፡ታራኻ ኢዩ መድረኽ። Stay at home to stay alive. If you do go out you must wash your hands as soon as you return with water we know you… https://t.co/BJEKBw7oWO 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.