WeSeeYouKSHB: Brookside Soccer Club brings joy to its neighborhood

THAT'S WHY WE STARTEDOUR WE SEE YOU KSHBINTIATIVE.TONIGHT - WE'REHIGHLIGHTING THEBROOKSIDE SOCCER CLUB.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER ARIELROTHFIELD TELLS US HOWTHE CLUB IS BRIGHTENINGDAYS WITH ONE SURPRISEAFTER THE NEXT.On a warm, sunny dayThere's nothing like kickingaround a soccer ballOr getting a surprise visit froma coachHey guys, how are you?But un-ordinary times call forun-ordinary measuresWhich the Brookside SoccerClub is kicking off - startingatthe Deeken houseKimberly Deeken/ MomHe coached both teams lastyear and he signed up to do itthis year and the season gotbumped back to the summerAriel Rothfield/ 41 Action NewsLike many professionalteams, youth and recreationalleagues have also beenclosed for over a month.Leaving many restlesswanting to get back onto thefield.Rather than let thecoronavirus sideline theirspirit,Brookside Soccer Clubunlatched a planNick Garcia/ Executive DirectorofBrookside Soccer ClubI hope they remember thismaybe when they have kids,go back to schoolTo celebrate one family...We're going to leave a littlegift for youAfter the nextAre mom and dad celebratingsomething?

Anniversary.

Doyou know how many years?This stop intended for JudahBassin,Who just turned 11-years-oldJudah Bassin/ 11-years-oldI really like going to soccerbecause when I did it, I got tobe with my friends whileplaying a game and having funThe goal is to support thecommunity, including localfamiliesBy teaming up withbusinesses like theRoasterieSome Soccer for the CityCoffee for you to kind ofbrighten things up for you.Thank you Nick!And Underdog Winery.Nick Garcia/ Executive DirectorofBrookside Soccer ClubSoccer is a universal sport,this pandemic is a universalissue, so I think there aresome similarities and I think atthe end of the day, we justwant them to know we arethere for themWaiting to kick things back tonormal againReporting in Kansas City.

ArielRothfield.

41 Action New