Dentists and Doctors’ Offices Ready to Open for Essential Medical and Surgical Procedures April 27th

Portions of louisian's economy are set to re-open next week...beginning with medical and surgical procedures.... news 1's cassie schirm has more from a dentist office... preparing to re-open.... 3 starting april 27th the state is expanding the healthcare industry allowing doctors and dentists to perform procedures that are deemed as essential.

I spoke to one dentist office in lafayette that says this is definitely needed for her patients.more than a month ago dental offices closed for many different procedures due to covid 19.starting monday the'll be back up and going for essential visits and lafayette dentists are ready.

"'m excited about it .

At this time patients need care."

Gina maestri the owner of 3 maestri family dentistry says when it comes to teeth problems if left without care it could cause even more issues making it time sensitive.dr. gina maestri,gina liggio maestri dds family dentistry owner "dental carries diseases like bacteria and left untreated it is a systemic issue in so it can cause blank it can cause the progression of others and gymatic disease is diabetes vascular diseasethe new order states dental visits, procedures and surgeries should only be done in order to treat an emergency medical condition; to avoid further harms from an underlying condition or disease and for time sensitive conditions.

"those medical professional to do this every day will decide whether those procedures who are those patients that need to come in and will be contacting them and scheduling them in those procedures.

So each specialty will decide what are those things that can no longer wait that need to happen.

Then w're also saying anything that can continue to be postponed without putting the patient at risk should i also continue to be postponed."and this time around dentists and doctors offices have even more guidelines to follow before opening including having 5 days supply of ppe."w're going to add more safety protocols from screening the patients on the phone taking their temperatures as they arrive only the patient is allowed in the clinic area.

No companions with them so i's definitely going to keep ourselves safe in our patient safe"now this stay at home order has hurt many businesses including maestr's"as a small business owner i have seven employees and so it has has definitely been affecting our business"but she says all she cares about right now is getting her patients taken care of"'m worried about the patient so longer that we keep delaying it the treatments gonna be more invasive and expensive."cassie:the governor says this is a step in the right direction for louisiana to get back to things running like normal in lafayette 'm cassie schirm