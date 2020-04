Takeout Tuesday weather at Cubbies Chicago Style Pizza

23ABC'S METEOROLOGIST ALLISONGARGARO IS LIVEFROM CUBBIES CHICAGO STYLE PIZZAIN SOUTHWESTBAKERSFIELD WITH WHAT THEY AREDOING TODAY.

ALLISON?KERN COUNTY IS IN FOR A WARMWEEK AHEAD!HIGH PRESSURE IS BUILDING ANDDOMINATING OVER THE REGION FORAT LEAST THE NEXT WEEK.BAKERSFIELD WILL BE BACK TO THE80S ON WEDNESDAY ANDCOULD BE REACHING THE 90S ASEARLY AS SATURDAY!ON WEDNESDAY, BAKERSFIELD WILLHAVE A HIGH OF 81 DEGREES WITHGOOD AIR QUALITY.

LAKE ISABELLAIN THE 70S AND 60S INTHE SOUTH MOUNTAINS.A STORM WILL BE PASSING THROUGHOUR NORTH ONWEDNESDAY EVENING.

WINDS WILLINCREASE IN THE TEHACHAPIMOUNTAINS AND DESERT CIITESOVERNIGHT.

THERE WILL BE AWIND ADVISORY FROM 4 PMWEDNESDAY UNTIL 8 AM THURSDAY.SUSTAINED WINDS WILL BE 15 TO 25MPH, WITH GUSTS REACHING UP TO55 MPH.IT LOOKS LIKE THE 90S WILLCONTINUE DURING THE MIDDLE OFNEXT WEEK.WE'VE BEEN GEARING