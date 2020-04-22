Global  

Most Likely to Murder movie - Official Trailer - MarVista Entertainment Plot synopsis: A troubled teen uses her newfound friendship with two popular cheerleaders to become the school’s “Most Inspirational” student by any means necessary.

Best friends Reagan (Bayley Corman) and Taylor (Kara Royster) are the most popular girls of their senior class, but they don’t let it go to their heads – these cheerleaders still strive to be as compassionate and kind as they can be.

So, when Casey (Madison McLaughlin), a troubled teen who tragically lost her father in a fire, suffers from bullying and ridicule due to her hair-loss condition, Reagan and Taylor don’t hesitate to take her under their wing.

But things take a deadly turn when Casey is nominated for “Most Inspirational” and she will do anything (even kill) to get the title.

Cast: Madison McLaughlin, Bayley Corman, Kara Royster, Trevor Stines, Heather McComb

