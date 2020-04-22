NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio Says City Will Throw Parade For Health Care Workers Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:01s - Published now NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio Says City Will Throw Parade For Health Care Workers According to NBC News, de Blasio revealed that the event will happen when gathering restrictions are lifted. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Northeast Queens NY RT @NBCNews: New York Mayor Bill de Blasio says the first thing the city will do when the coronavirus pandemic subsides is throw a ticker-t… 2 minutes ago rachelyd RT @TheLeadCNN: "Having a parade in New York City is one of the stupidest things I've ever heard," says @JakeTapper in response to Mayor Bi… 27 minutes ago Dipyaman RT @CNN: New York City will throw a ticker tape parade to honor health care workers and first responders once the city reopens, Mayor Bill… 59 minutes ago Jylle Benson-gauss RT @QuickTake: NYC has cancelled all of its public events through June while it continues to battle #COVIDー19, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.… 1 hour ago