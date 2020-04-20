Global  

Coronavirus Pandemic Prompts NYC To Cancel All Public Events In June

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 29:46s - Published
Coronavirus Pandemic Prompts NYC To Cancel All Public Events In June

Coronavirus Pandemic Prompts NYC To Cancel All Public Events In June

That means the Pride, Puerto Rican Day and Salute to Israel parades are all cancelled, for the moment.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said they may be rescheduled for later in the year.

