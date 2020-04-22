Global  

Supporting Festival International

Video Credit: KADN - Published
Supporting Festival International
Hannah's Live
Supporting Festival International

Festival international is a 5 day celebration of culture through music, food, art and performance....and today would of been the first day of festival international but unfortuneatly due to the covid 19 crisis the physical event has been called off and replaced by a 3 day virtual festival...news 15s hannah st claire has more on this...hannah hannah talks about the virtual festival international expierence.

This year festival international is going virtual and it starts this friday it starts with april twenty four.

That planners are suggesting that everyone still put when they're dressed in their festival hats so that we can all have a great time this weekend celebrating festival international virtually.

Downtown lafayette i'm hannah sinclair for news.




