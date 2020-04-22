Purdue students helping fight COVID-19

On the front lines.

I caught up with some of them to find out more about what they're doing and what their goal is.

During this pandemic, purdue unidersity graduate student , soho yun, can be found making medical equipment.

"i was not expecting to be working on this specific project where we get to help a lot of people in need of protective equipment."

Yun, along with other purdue students, have been making frames for protective glasses and face sheilds.

"my experince in computer aid and design and 3d printing has handy during this kind of project."

Computer graphics department head, nathan hartman, says once the virus hit, it took them three weeks to get things rolling.

"in that three week period of time, it's almost as if we went from nothing to what resembles a start up company in about three weeks" as of now, hartman says they have made over 500 face shields and over 1500 protective glasses.

Once the equipment is made, the team sends the supplies to hospitals in indiana.

"right now we are in discussion about whether any certain surplus can be sent out of state, but for the time being we're pretty sure it'll all get absorbed in indiana.

Hartman says at this time they do not have the capacity to be someone's main supplier, but they are continuing to increase their supply.

Hartman says there are roughly 50 people working together on this project from multiple departments on campus.

