Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Purdue students helping fight COVID-19

Purdue students helping fight COVID-19

Video Credit: WLFI - Published
Purdue students helping fight COVID-19
Purdue students working on the front lines to help provide medical equipment.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Purdue students helping fight COVID-19

On the front lines.

I caught up with some of them to find out more about what they're doing and what their goal is.

During this pandemic, purdue unidersity graduate student , soho yun, can be found making medical equipment.

"i was not expecting to be working on this specific project where we get to help a lot of people in need of protective equipment."

Yun, along with other purdue students, have been making frames for protective glasses and face sheilds.

"my experince in computer aid and design and 3d printing has handy during this kind of project."

Computer graphics department head, nathan hartman, says once the virus hit, it took them three weeks to get things rolling.

.

"in that three week period of time, it's almost as if we went from nothing to what resembles a start up company in about three weeks" as of now, hartman says they have made over 500 face shields and over 1500 protective glasses.

Once the equipment is made, the team sends the supplies to hospitals in indiana.

"right now we are in discussion about whether any certain surplus can be sent out of state, but for the time being we're pretty sure it'll all get absorbed in indiana.

Hartman says at this time they do not have the capacity to be someone's main supplier, but they are continuing to increase their supply.

Hartman says there are roughly 50 people working together on this project from multiple departments on campus.

If you




You Might Like


Tweets about this

KirkFreemanLaw

Kirk Freeman RT @WLFI: Purdue students are working on the front lines to help provide medical equipment https://t.co/lPXn0827mV 21 hours ago

WLFI

WLFI News 18 Purdue students are working on the front lines to help provide medical equipment https://t.co/lPXn0827mV 22 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.