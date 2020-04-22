Global  

Why Bruce Willis And Demi Moore Are Quarantining Together

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:36s - Published
According to CNN, there's a reason why divorced couple, Bruce Willis and Demi Moore are isolating together during the coronavirus lockdown.

In early April, a photo went viral on social media showing actors Bruce, Demi and their kids wearing matching pajamas.

But Bruce's new wife, Emma Heming Willis and kids, Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 5 were not pictured.

On a podcast Bruce and Demi's daughter Scout revealed that one of her little sister's was injured while accidentally playing with hypodermic needles that she found in the park.

Scout said "she actually tried to poke her shoe with it and poked her foot." Bruce met the rest of the family in Sun Valley, while Emma stayed in LA to take the younger Willis to the doctor.

Scout added "It's just so funny because to me they're just like my super f***ing weird parents but to everyone else, there's like this different level."

