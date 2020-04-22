RENT STRUGGLES

New reports show?

Millions of americans are struggling to pay rent?

During the covi?19 pandemic.... under indiana governor eric holcomb's orders hoosiers are safe from evictions until may 5th.... so what happens after that date?

Rent assistance programs are scarce?

And experts are concerned?

Landlords could start demanding payments?

Leading to mass evictions.... amy nelson/ executive director; fair housing center of central indiana"people are absolutely terrified right now and not only are they living under the fear this pandemic has brought to themselves and family, but now they have to worry about the loss of their housing through nothing at all they did?

The housing center of central indiana is working to get lawmakers attention to fund a hundred billion dollar rental assistance program.... but with may only weeks away experts recommend?

Speaking with your landlord to make some sort of a payment arrangement..

