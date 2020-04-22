Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > UK virtual parliament makes debut, but not without a glitch

UK virtual parliament makes debut, but not without a glitch

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:11s - Published
UK virtual parliament makes debut, but not without a glitch

UK virtual parliament makes debut, but not without a glitch

As Britain endures its fifth week of a national lockdown, with businesses shuttered and citizens ordered to stay at home, parliament returned on Wednesday from an extended Easter break in a very unfamiliar form.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

UK virtual parliament makes debut, but not without a glitch

A maximum of 50 lawmakers were physically allowed in the debating chamber, with another 120 permitted to join in via Zoom video conference beamed onto television screens dotted around the walls of the ornate wood-panelled room.

A couple of early questions in the session just before stand-in leader Dominic Raab's question time were partly inaudible, and one questioner was unable to connect.

But he overall process was not derailed.

Under the format, the House of Commons, parliament's elected lower chamber, will sit on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays, with the first two hours taken up by questions to government ministers and ministerial statements.

Prior to the session, lawmakers had expressed concerns that the choreographed question session would blunt their ability to skewer ministers with unexpected follow-up questions.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

theipaper

i newspaper RT @HugoGye: Today's post-PMQs 'i on Politics' is out now @theipaper Read in full at https://t.co/pMKqsGZrmB Please try to ignore the gl… 3 hours ago

HugoGye

Hugo Gye Today's post-PMQs 'i on Politics' is out now @theipaper Read in full at https://t.co/pMKqsGZrmB Please try to ig… https://t.co/EkKASbTIQd 4 hours ago

MDWLiveUK

MDWLive!UK |BreakingNews #JustIN The first virtual Prime Minister's Questions since recess is taking place at Parliament. Foreign Secretary… https://t.co/oIKpL2S1Kj 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.