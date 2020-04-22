Most of Us Can Relate to These Video Conferencing Glitches as U.K. Parliament Holds Virtual Session Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:13s - Published 31 minutes ago Most of Us Can Relate to These Video Conferencing Glitches as U.K. Parliament Holds Virtual Session As the coronavirus lockdown stretches into its fifth week in the United Kingdom, lawmakers returned to work in historical fashion. Veuer’s Justin Kircher explains. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this