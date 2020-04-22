Global  

Missouri Reopen Protest (4-22-20)

Video Credit: KQTV
Slowing of the increase in cases raises pressure to re-open the economy.

In jefferson city this afternoon, protesters gathered to speak out against the continuing statewide a stay-at-home order..

A large crowd of protesters took part in a "reopen missouri" rally at the state capitol.

Rally organizers are asking for the healthy population to be allowed to return to work, while people vulnerable to the coronavirus remain quarantined at home.

The jefferson city protest was one of several across the country today against stay-at-home orders (alan)




jedi olijublacar RT @K_Schallhorn: I’m here covering the Reopen Missouri protest. So far there have been several “fuck Bill Gates” chants. https://t.co/KUpA… 11 minutes ago

KMOX St. Louis News Yesterday's "Reopen Missouri" protest in Jefferson City made its way to the front steps of Gov. Mike Parson's home https://t.co/PcQ0dNmSlb 2 hours ago

93.9 The Eagle Protesters gathered outside the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City to demand that the state reopen to business: https://t.co/T1mXITxDgJ 4 hours ago

KPRS - Hot 103 Jamz The protest is among several that have been held around the U.S. over the past week. In Jefferson City, many of the… https://t.co/LYxUjtXsIb 4 hours ago

