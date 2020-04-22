Missouri Reopen Protest (4-22-20)

Slowing of the increase in cases raises pressure to re-open the economy.

In jefferson city this afternoon, protesters gathered to speak out against the continuing statewide a stay-at-home order..

A large crowd of protesters took part in a "reopen missouri" rally at the state capitol.

Rally organizers are asking for the healthy population to be allowed to return to work, while people vulnerable to the coronavirus remain quarantined at home.

The jefferson city protest was one of several across the country today against stay-at-home orders (alan)