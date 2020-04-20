Global  

Stay-at-home protesters gather near Plaza in Kansas City

Dozens of protesters gathered Monday at the J.C.

Nichols Memorial Fountain near the Country Club Plaza in Kansas City, Missouri, to protest government-imposed stay-at-home orders.

