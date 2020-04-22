Defence chief: Tackling Covid-19 single greatest logistic challenge Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:26s - Published now Defence chief: Tackling Covid-19 single greatest logistic challenge General Sir Nick Carter, Chief of the Defence Staff, describes the support the military has been giving to the NHS as the "single greatest logistic challenge that I have come across". 0

