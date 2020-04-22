Mena Massoud On 'Run This Town', Possible 'Aladdin' Reunion

Global  

Canada's own Mena Massoud chats with ET Canada's Roz Weston about the on demand release of his new movie "Run this Town" which takes place during the 2013 Rob Ford crack-smoking scandal.

Plus, he shares news about a possible 'Aladdin' reunion for an online watch party in May.

