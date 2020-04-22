Global  

Michael Jackson wanted to date Halle Berry.

Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 01:12s - Published
Producer Kenneth 'Babyface' Edmonds claimed the 'Thriller' hitmaker once reached out to him to ask for his help setting up a meeting with the 'Monster's Ball' actress.

Babyface made the revelation during an Instagram Live battle with Teddy Riley after his pal played SWV's 'Right Here', which sampled Michael's 'Human Nature'.

He said: He said: He said: But the producer didn't think the actress was interested in the 'Bad' singer.

