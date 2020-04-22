Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Michael Jackson wanted Halle Berry date

Michael Jackson wanted Halle Berry date

Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:12s - Published
Michael Jackson wanted Halle Berry date

Michael Jackson wanted Halle Berry date

The late Michael Jackson wanted to date Halle Berry and asked producer Kenneth 'Babyface' Edmonds to set them up.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jonathanotcher1

OJ RT @HotNewHipHop: Babyface shared this fact during his IG Live battle with Teddy Riley https://t.co/gBaK5aRmX7 29 minutes ago

thebizkore

TheBizKore RT @DoggoneLoverr_: Babyface said Michael Jackson wanted to take Halle Berry on a date and Michael called him to see if he can hook him up… 30 minutes ago

SourceAmyChin1

Amy Chin (TheSource) BABYFACE REVEALS MICHAEL JACKSON WANTED TO DATE HALLE BERRY https://t.co/0c2fbUoA65 https://t.co/lCD13G3V4H 34 minutes ago

TheSource

The Source Magazine Babyface Reveals Michael Jackson Wanted To Date Halle Berry https://t.co/ov1YIelAFS 39 minutes ago

god7like7king7

I can see God within MJ @boycotteLeavingNeverland RT @PageSix: Kenneth ‘Babyface’ Edmonds: Michael Jackson asked me to hook him up with Halle Berry https://t.co/bJZAjC7YA6 https://t.co/mDyd… 48 minutes ago

theceng

cengiz temi RT @LibrarianGIRL85: Babyface Claims Michael Jackson Wanted To Date Halle Berry In Stream – Hollywood Life https://t.co/AQvh0ZB19n 1 hour ago

AnanyaShree9

Mr. Bean RT @LibrarianGIRL85: Babyface Says Michael Jackson Wanted to Date Halle Berry https://t.co/m0q1eVh9qY 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.