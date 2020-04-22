Liam Payne says Zayn Malik never wanted to be in One Direction Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:46s - Published now Liam Payne says Zayn Malik never wanted to be in One Direction Liam Payne knew Zayn Malik wouldn't stay in One Direction as his mother had to convince him to aim for pop stardom. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this