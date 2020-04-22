Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Wall Street Rises, Oil Gains, Congress Readies Aid

Wall Street Rises, Oil Gains, Congress Readies Aid

Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Wall Street Rises, Oil Gains, Congress Readies Aid

Wall Street Rises, Oil Gains, Congress Readies Aid

(Reuters) - Wall Street surged on Wednesday as oil prices recovered some ground and Congress looked on course to approve nearly $500 billion more in aid to help small businesses ride out the coronavirus crisis.

According to preliminary data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 456.94 points, or 1.99%, to 23,475.82, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 62.75 points, or 2.29%, to 2,799.31 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 232.15 points, or 2.81%, to 8,495.38.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JorgeSanch6

Jorge Sánchez RT @ChannelNewsAsia: Wall Street rises as oil gains, Congress readies aid package https://t.co/rXAGRABvTQ https://t.co/FE5IelbNlj 21 minutes ago

ChannelNewsAsia

CNA Wall Street rises as oil gains, Congress readies aid package https://t.co/rXAGRABvTQ https://t.co/FE5IelbNlj 39 minutes ago

globalbreaking_

GLOBAL BREAKING NEWS ⭕️ BREAKING: Wall Street rises as oil gains, Congress readies aid package: Wall Street surged on Wednesday as oil pric… https://t.co/fC96VHDljj 42 minutes ago

ValenzuelaPost

ValenzuelaPost Wall Street rises as oil gains, Congress readies aid package https://t.co/TREmIbHFOS 48 minutes ago

WALLSTREETREV

Wallstreet Review Wall Street rises as oil gains, Congress readies aid package - https://t.co/vZC00WUDkE 53 minutes ago

astuteinvesting

ASTUTE Investing Wall Street rises as oil gains, Congress readies aid package https://t.co/kiJ6nMTvyV #news #business #social https://t.co/56DTKQ7EWQ 55 minutes ago

philiplemmons

philip Lemmons "Stocks - Wall Street Holds Early Gains, Lifted by Oil Bounce, Senate Action" https://t.co/WWkYGHh73y 3 hours ago

Bhaskar_Konka

Bhaskar K RT @Investingcom: 🚨STOCKS ON WALL STREET TRADE NEAR THEIR HIGHEST LEVELS OF THE SESSION IN LAST HOUR OF TRADE🚨 ⬆️DOW GAINS 50 POINTS, OR 0… 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.