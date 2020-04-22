Global  

In-N-Out parking lot shootout

A man is dead last night after he approached a couple eating dinner in their car.

This happened at an In-N-Out near Tropicana and Ft.

Apache.

DINNER IN THEIR CAR.13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER KELSEYMCFARLAND - IS LIVE FROM THESCENE NEAR TROPICANA AND FORTAPACHE WITH THELATEST?KELSEY WHAT CAN YOUTELL US?POLICE SAY MORE THAN 15 ROUNDSWERE FIRED IN THIS PARKING LOT-AND NOW A MAN IN HIS EARLY 40'SIS DEAD.THEY BELIEVE ONE OF THESHOOTERS..ACTED IN SELF DEFENSE.POLICE SAY A MAN AND A WOMANWERE SITTING OUTSIDE THEIRCAR.ENJOYING SOME BURGERS THEYGRABBED FROM IN-N- OUT...WHEN TWO MEN WALKED FROM ANEARBY APARTMENT COMPLEX ANDAPPROACHED THEM.6.08.03 LT SPENCER: "WHAT LEDTHE TWO MALES UP TO THEM WE'RESTILL TRYING TO FIGURE THATOUT" POLICE SAY A FIGHT BREAKSOUT AND GUN FIRE ISEXCHANGED.WITH BULLETSFLYING INTO NEARBY BUSINESSES.




