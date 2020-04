Baltimore City to start issuing water bills again

PEOPLE WHO LOST THEIR JOBS INBALTIMORE.

MAYOR JACK YOUNGANNOUNCED A COVI━19 DISCOUNTPROGRAM FOR WATER BILLS.WMA━2 NEWS ABBY ISAACS HATHE LATEST FROM CITY HALL.11━118 3:1━23 lookliv━ DUETO BILLING DELAYS BECAUSE OFTHE PANDEMIC, CUSTOMERS WILLGET A LARGER THAN USUAL BILLIN MAY.

TO HELP EASE THEBURDEN, ACCOUNT HOLDERS WHOARE ELLIGIBLE FOR UNEMPLOYMENTCAN APPLY FOR A BIG DISCOUNT.2:3━41 YOUN━ Safeguardinthe health and economicwel━being of our residents isour top priority as the cityof Baltimore continues torespond to the covi━19outbreak.

MAYOR JACK YOUSAYS PART OF THAT RESPONSEMEANT A CHANGE FOR DEPARTMENTOF PUBLIC WORKS STAFF..

ANDDELAYED WATER BILLS.

1:5━58YOUN━ To protect staff fromcovid 19 the dpw put in placea new procedure to enablewater billing and customerservice staff to telework.BECAUSE THE PROCESS TOOK A FEWWEEKS, BILLS WILL RESUME MAY8TH AND BE LARGER THAT USUAL,TO INCLUDE PART OF MARCH ANDALL OF APRILTHE FINANCIAL BURDEN DURINGTHIS TIME, YOUNG ALSOANNOUNCED A NEW EMERGENCYCOVI━19 DISCOUNT PROGRAM FORUNEMPLOYED ACCOUNT HOLDERS.YOU HAVE TO SHOW PROOF OFUNEMPLOYMENT ELIGIBILITYGET A 43 PERCENT DISCOUNT ONWATER AND SEWER USAGE CHARGESAND THE BAY RESTORATION ANDSTORM WATER REMEDIATION FEESWAIVED FOR ONE YEAR.

10:4━47RIANNA ECKEL, FOOD AND WATEACTIO━ Itreally important and reallyneeded first step for folkswho are seeking relief formwater bills.

A FIRST STEP THATADVOCATES LIKE RIANNA ECKELWITH FOOD AND WATER ACTIONHAVE BEEN PUSHING FOR, BUTTHEY WOULD LIKE TO SEE MORE.THIS DISCOUNT IS AN EXPANSIONTO THE CURRENT ASSISTANCEPROGRAM, SO ECKEL SAYS RIGHTNOW, MOST RENTERS DONQUALIFY BECAUSE THEYAREN8:4━ 54 RIANN━ If heexpanding this assistance toBaltimoreans it really doesngo far enough if its notextending to 53 percent ofBaltimoreans that are rentersSHE ALSO WANTS TO KNOW WHTHE IS CONSIDERED PROOF OFUNEMPLOYMENT ELLIGIBLITY.9:0━20 RIANN━ There arepeople who have calledunemployment offices tens oftimes unable to get throughbecause their phones areringing off the hook.

So itreally important that thatproof of unemploymenteligibility is not contingenton having an application inthe works 4:1━24 LOOK LIV━THE ONLINE APPLICATION FOR THEDISCOUNT IS LAUNCHING MAY 8TH.DPW ENCOURGES CUSTOMERS TOCONTINUE MAKING PAYMENTSONLINE USING THE LAST WATERBILL RECEIVED AS A GUIDE.

INBALTIMORE, ABBY ISAACS WMAR 2NEWS.WE REACHED OUT TO THE MAYOROFFICE FOR CLARIFICATION ABOUTRENTERS AND THE PROOF OFUNEMPLOYMENT AND ARE WAITINGTO HEAR BACK.